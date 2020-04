Although Amazon now provides masks and temperature checks and enforces social distancing protocols, many of its more than 250,000 warehouse workers say it’s not enough. Some workers are staging protests and accusing Amazon of retaliation after at least six workers who spoke up were fired. CNBC talked to Amazon workers from around the country about what it’s really like to work inside a warehouse during the surge of demand created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the majority of Americans fol