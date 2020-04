Researchers and health officials in the U.S. are scrambling for more comprehensive data about the spread of the coronavirus, raising questions about what personal information we should collect in a time of crisis. Apple and Google have teamed up to develop a contact tracing tool that they say will protect privacy. But for it to work, the majority of the public will need to opt-in.

