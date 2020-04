CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today’s show, CNBC.com takes a look at how large public corporations received hundreds of millions of dollars meant for small business relief.

