How Essential Small Businesses Are Fighting Coronavirus

By CNBC

How Essential Small Businesses Are Fighting Coronavirus

Coronavirus has forced millions of businesses to close as officials implement shelter in place policies to help slow the spread of the disease. However, some businesses have been deemed essential and can remain open to provide crucial services to the
Analyst InterviewsCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Unpacking Treasury, Sarb’s R800bn stimulus package

National Treasury and the Reserve Bank have shored up R800 billion of economic support for the economy in its fight against COVID-19 lockdowns and the expected deepening of the recession that will ensue. Join this CNBC Africa panel of experts as they unpack South Africa’s historic stimulus measures and the partial lifting of lockdown restrictions month end....
VideosCNBC Africa -

Is R800bn stimulus enough for markets?

Joining CNBC Africa for a look at the local markets is Dale Hutcheson, Fund Manager, Absa Asset Management.
Coronavirus has forced millions of businesses to close as officials implement shelter in place policies to help slow the spread of the disease. However, some businesses have been deemed essential and can remain open to provide crucial services to their communities. Running a business during a pandemic comes with a host of challenges, especially for the over 30 million small businesses. Watch the video to find out how small businesses at the epicenter of the outbreak are fighting to keep their do

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
CEO Interviews

COVID-19 Stimulus: How to avoid giving money to hackers

CNBC Africa -
While governments try to boost their economies with trillions of dollars in stimulus packages to fight COVID-19, hackers are trying to stimulate their pockets. The number of cybercrime cases related to the coronavirus is rising and to tell us how hackers are doing this CNBC Africa spoke to Pankaj Bhula, Regional Director Africa, Check Point.
Coronavirus

Tour guides bear the brunt of COVID-19 as tourism industry grinds to a halt

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 epidemic is crippling the tourism industry and leaving many tour guides without a job. CNBC Africa spoke to Pamela Giramata Gasana, a tour guide on how the pandemic has affected her career.
article

South Africa must stop relying on Chinese imports we can build it ourselves: Mboweni’s Utopia.

CNBC Africa -
“This is like a war and everyone needs to go to the front to deal with this,” says Mboweni.
Beyond Markets

Feryal Ahmadi on what makes Africa attractive to investors

CNBC Africa -
Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre spoke to CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop on the made for Africa trade, and the opportunities it presents for investors and other stakeholders....
CNBC After Hours: Gilead’s Coronavirus Treatment Hits A Snag

International News CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today's show, CNBC.com takes a look at how large public corporations receiv
Privacy Concerns Arise As Big Tech Partners To Fight Coronavirus

International News CNBC -
Researchers and health officials in the U.S. are scrambling for more comprehensive data about the spread of the coronavirus, raising questions about what personal information we should collect in a time of crisis. Apple and Google have teamed up to d
Why is the dollar so powerful? | CNBC International

International News CNBC -
For more than seven decades, the United States dollar has been the world's reserve currency, with a majority of international transactions using the greenback. CNBC's Uptin Saiidi explains how it became so strong and explores whether its position could be threatened.
Working In An Amazon Warehouse During The Coronavirus Pandemic

International News CNBC -
Although Amazon now provides masks and temperature checks and enforces social distancing protocols, many of its more than 250,000 warehouse workers say it’s not enough. Some workers are staging protests and accusing Amazon of retaliation after at l
