CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today’s show, CNBC’s Scott Cohn takes a look at the funding crisis now hitting many colleges and universities, as the pandemic keeps campuses closed and threatens enrollment numbers.
Coronavirus Threatens Enrollments Across State Universities | CNBC After Hours
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today's show, CNBC's Scott Cohn takes a look at the funding crisis now hitting many colleges and universities, as the pandemic keeps campuses closed and threatens enrollment numbers.
How Kenneth Kaunda went on trial for sabotage-days of chaos, soldiers and threats.
“You try to speak to that old man today and you will be severely man handled!” shouted the police chief as he snatched my notebook and started leafing through it.
SA National Treasury introduces new measures for COVID-19 emergency procurement
The South African National Treasury is replacing measures relating to the COVID-19 Disaster Management Central Emergency Procurement Strategy.
Why reproductive rights must be a critical part of our arsenal to fight pandemics
By Siddharth Chatterjee Sexual and reproductive health and pandemics might seem to be unrelated...
Why The U.S. Is Facing A Hospital Bed Shortage
Healthcare in the U.S. is big business and hospitals operate at or near full capacity to maximize revenue. Over the past 50 years, the U.S. has seen a massive drop in the number of beds, from 1.5 million hospital beds in 1975 to 924,107 beds in 2018
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on why climate change should be part of Africa’s COVID-19 strategy
The fight against COVID-19 must include a climate change strategy that rebuilds stronger, inclusive economies geared for low carbon growth. That’s according to Former Nigerian Finance Minister and MD of the World Bank Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who was recently appointed to the WHO’s Covid19 special envoy. This follows her appointment to the African Union’s COVID-19 envoy earlier this month. Dr Okonjo Iweala joins CNBC Africa for more.
Here’s how much the SweepSouth platform has raised in support of domestic workers during COVID-19
Most domestic workers in South Africa have not been able to earn a living due to lock-down based restrictions that prevented them from travelling to their employers to work. To address this, SweepSouth set up a Fund, alongside partners to raise money for domestic workers who are most in need. Joining CNBC Africa to give update on how much the Fund has been able to raise and pay is Sweep South Co-Founder, Aisha Pandor.
How the AU plans to cushion Africa from COVID-19 crisis
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as AU chair, recently chaired a virtual summit of the continental block in light of developments around COVID-19.
