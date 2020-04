Healthcare in the U.S. is big business and hospitals operate at or near full capacity to maximize revenue. Over the past 50 years, the U.S. has seen a massive drop in the number of beds, from 1.5 million hospital beds in 1975 to 924,107 beds in 2018 – a 37% decrease. But what happens when a pandemic strikes? Will the U.S. run out of hospital beds?

