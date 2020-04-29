Billions of people around the world have been placed on lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Europe, which became the epicenter of the pandemic after China, has now grappled with strict social distancing measures and their economic impacts since March. CNBC’s Timothyna Duncan reports on life under lockdown and what could be next as gov…
What’s next for Europe’s coronavirus lockdown | CNBC International
Billions of people around the world have been placed on lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Europe, which became the epicenter of the pandemic after China, has now grappled with strict social distancing measures and their economic impacts since March. CNBC's Timothyna Duncan reports on life under lockdown and what could be next as governments look to relax the measures.
Oil to recover to $43 by December – UBS analyst
There will be a demand recovery in the third quarter and we will see more people flying than before and production is falling very quickly among OPEC and its allies.
UIF & PIC in talks with Edcon over a potential lifeline
South Africa’s oldest retailer Edcon has confirmed the expected – that it may not emerge from Covid-19 lock-down alive. The 90-year-old retailer has entered voluntary business rescue after losing R2 billion in sales during the COVID-19 crisis and lock-down which has made it difficult to pay suppliers and debtors. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what a rescued Edcon may look like in future is Teboho Maruping, Commissioner, Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Edcon files for business rescue as COVID-19 lockdown brings it to its knees
Embattled retailer Edcon has entered into voluntary business rescue proceedings after losing R2 billion in turnover during...
PSG’s Capitec unbundling: Who are the takers?
Joining CNBC Africa for a look at the local markets is Anthea Gardner, Managing Partner at Cartesian Capital.
How the COVID-19 lock-down has lowered SA’s mortality rate
Covid-19 lock-downs have not only changed our people live but they’ve also change how people bury their loved ones. For an impact on how the pandemic has impacted the funeral business, CNBC Africa is joined by Khandani Msibi, Chairman of Doves – one of the largest funeral service providers in Southern Africa.
Why Law Enforcement Classifies Coronavirus As A Biological Agent
CNBC -
A memo from the Deputy Attorney General, Jeffrey Rosen, suggests that coronavirus can be classified as a biological agent and that misuse of the virus can fall under terrorism statutes. Bad actors have defied stay-at-home orders and are threatening
How Edcon may emerge from business rescue
South Africa’s oldest retailer Edcon has confirmed the expected – that it may not emerge from Covid-19 lock-down alive. The 90-year-old retailer has entered voluntary business rescue after losing R2 billion in sales during the COVID-19 crisis and lock-down which has made it difficult to pay suppliers and debtors. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what a rescued Edcon may look like in future is Independent Retail Analyst, Chris Gilmour and Teboho Maruping, Commissioner, Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Coronavirus Threatens Enrollments Across State Universities | CNBC After Hours
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today's show, CNBC's Scott Cohn takes a look at the funding crisis now hitt
Why The U.S. Is Facing A Hospital Bed Shortage
Healthcare in the U.S. is big business and hospitals operate at or near full capacity to maximize revenue. Over the past 50 years, the U.S. has seen a massive drop in the number of beds, from 1.5 million hospital beds in 1975 to 924,107 beds in 2018
How the pandemic changed fitness forever | CNBC Reports
The physical activity market is worth more than $800 billion worldwide, but it has had to pivot fast as countries around the world impose strict lockdown measures. Fitness experts expect future workouts to be a mixture of in-person and online classes, while studio apps are hoping for more corporate sign-ups. CNBC's Lucy Handley reports.
