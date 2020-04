A memo from the Deputy Attorney General, Jeffrey Rosen, suggests that coronavirus can be classified as a biological agent and that misuse of the virus can fall under terrorism statutes.

Bad actors have defied stay-at-home orders and are threatening to spread the coronavirus by coughing or spitting on essential workers.

Under new direction from Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, these actions could be punishable by law under terrorism charges.

In a March 24 memo, Rosen wrote that “Becaus