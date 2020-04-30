The coronavirus has devastated the airline industry. U.S. air travel has dropped 95% compared to last year and the number of flights scheduled globally is down by 63%. More than 16,000 of the world’s commercial aircraft are grounded. These planes can’t just sit idle, they need routine maintenance and a place to be stored. And when you suddenly have thousands of planes with nowhere to go it becomes a logistical nightmare. Here’s a look at how airlines parks thousands of planes and the outlo
Farewell one of the last survivors of Mandela’s band of brothers: Denis Goldberg – the gentle lion of the struggle.
His humour was legendary, as was his compassion. He once told me that he was handed three life sentences but was given a bulk discount and only served one. On the other side of the coin, he told me of the horror of lying in his cell listening to condemned men screaming as warders dragged them to the gallows. It was pure Denis that he learned the guitar so he could play a heartfelt musical tribute to the condemned.
How Airlines Park Thousands Of Planes
Why S&P downgraded SA ahead of schedule
S&P Global’s decision to downgrade South Africa further into junk status, following concerns of what Covid-19 would do it the country’s growth and debt profile as been met with disappointment from government. National Treasury said it not happy that the downgrade has come when South Africa is facing one of its most challenging times. Ravi Bhatia, Director Sovereign & IPF Ratings at S&P Global Ratings joins CNBC Africa for more.
The Optimists Theory of Mitigation
We all possess an invisible crystal ball that works illimitably in our minds. For most, it is...
E-commerce platforms in Rwanda reshaping their strategy amid COVID-19
After several episodes of low uptake, local online businesses are drawing up strategies that will help them sustain the momentum, as they make record sales in the midst of the lock-down. Andrew Gatera, Managing Director, Umujyi.com joins CNBC Africa for more.
The impact of COVID-19 on African venture investments
Statistics indicate that African venture investments registered a record $1.340 billion in investments through more than 400 deals in equity and debt financing in 2019. Experts had predicted a robust venture capital market this year but the COVID-19 pandemic is shattering hopes. CNBC Africa is joined by EFI Hub CEO, Anu Shah.
NSE All-Share Index up over 7% in April
The NSE All-Share Index is up just over 7 per cent in the month of April. As we conclude the last trading day of the month, Ebunoluwa Babarinde, Manager, Treasury and Financial Institutions at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for a recap of trading activities this month....
Zenith Bank CEO on Q1 earnings & COVID-19 impact on business
Nigerian tier-1 lender, Zenith Bank recorded a 0.6 per cent rise in first quarter profit-after-tax to 50.5 billion naira. Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to breakdown the numbers.
What’s next for Europe’s coronavirus lockdown | CNBC International
Billions of people around the world have been placed on lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Europe, which became the epicenter of the pandemic after China, has now grappled with strict social distancing measures and their economic impacts since March. CNBC’s Timothyna Duncan reports on life under lockdown and what could be next as governments look to relax the measures. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Why Law Enforcement Classifies Coronavirus As A Biological Agent
A memo from the Deputy Attorney General, Jeffrey Rosen, suggests that coronavirus can be classified as a biological agent and that misuse of the virus can fall under terrorism statutes. Bad actors have defied stay-at-home orders and are threatening
Coronavirus Threatens Enrollments Across State Universities | CNBC After Hours
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today's show, CNBC's Scott Cohn takes a look at the funding crisis now hitt
Why The U.S. Is Facing A Hospital Bed Shortage
Healthcare in the U.S. is big business and hospitals operate at or near full capacity to maximize revenue. Over the past 50 years, the U.S. has seen a massive drop in the number of beds, from 1.5 million hospital beds in 1975 to 924,107 beds in 2018
