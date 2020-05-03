How The Defense Production Act Works

In early April, the White House said America is at war with "an invisible enemy." The U.S. government is responding to the coronavirus pandemic with a series of measures that invoke a 70 year old Cold War law called the Defense Production Act. The law allows the president to compel companies to make medical supplies and take other measures to stop the spread of the disease. Use of the DPA for protective equipment, virus testing kits, even vaccines, has bipartisan support. Some politici
This is what SA’s workplaces are required to provide staff with in #lockdownlevel4
As 1.5 million people prepare to return to work tomorrow as part of South Africa's gradual easing of lockdown restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, below is a statement by the Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi on what workplaces will be required to supply staff with...
The Optimists Theory of Mitigation
We all possess an invisible crystal ball that works illimitably in our minds. For most, it is...
Opinion : Could Industrialists lead the way up and out of COVID-19?
I have been interviewing and studying entrepreneurs in Africa for more than a quarter of a century and I have often wondered whether is the lack of will on the side of many entrepreneurs to get down into the grimy world of industry. After all, it is not as sexy as IT, or the digital world, and it is less likely to get you into the glossy magazines on TV chat shows.
Nine ways you can try to save your small business post COVID-19.
The majority think they will be able to reopen by the end of 2020, but others are less certain. Small businesses disagree, a lot, about how long the crisis will last. Small businesses needs business continuity management, adaptation to technology and talent retention
COVID-19: Opinion – Fear the fake news that spreads like wildfire and hurts us all
This deepening addiction to “hearsay” or “gists”, as Nigerians would say, has been mounting rapidly in Africa in recent years as the power of social media grows. And these weeks of lock down and national emergencies have created an eager audience keen to share the latest rumours.
Op-Ed – John Kufuor: Africa faces the triple jeopardy of health, economic and informational crises
With Africa's triple whammy, Ghana's former President John A. Kufuor argues the continent needs a clear, determined strategy to support public interest media.
Trump’s Funding Fight Against The WHO, Explained
President Donald Trump wants to drastically slash the country’s funding obligations to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s how the WHO raises funds, and why it found itself on the wrong side of the
How Airlines Park Thousands Of Planes
The coronavirus has devastated the airline industry. U.S. air travel has dropped 95% compared to last year and the number of flights scheduled globally is down by 63%. More than 16,000 of the world’s commercial aircraft are grounded. These planes c
What’s next for Europe’s coronavirus lockdown | CNBC International
Billions of people around the world have been placed on lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Europe, which became the epicenter of the pandemic after China, has now grappled with strict social distancing measures and their economic impacts since March. CNBC’s Timothyna Duncan reports on life under lockdown and what could be next as governments look to relax the measures. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Why Law Enforcement Classifies Coronavirus As A Biological Agent
A memo from the Deputy Attorney General, Jeffrey Rosen, suggests that coronavirus can be classified as a biological agent and that misuse of the virus can fall under terrorism statutes. Bad actors have defied stay-at-home orders and are threatening
