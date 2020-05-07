Big layoffs hit Silicon Valley’s lucrative start-up sector | CNBC After Hours

International News
Updated:

By CNBC

CEO Interviews

CEO Interviews

CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. Today, CNBC’s Kate Rooney also takes a look at the widespread layoffs hitting the lucrative tech sector and start-up scene.

Previous article: Contagion or Starvation, the Stark Choice for Informal Workers during the COVID-19 Pandemic
How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
COVID-19: Businesses seeking rescue at the tipping point, bubble is about to burst

This week Comair become the latest victim of Covid-19 lock-down's with the airline filing for business rescue hot off the heels of South African retailer Edcon.
Kaap Agri holds on to cash to avoid COVID-19 iceberg

Agri-business Kaap Agri has iced its interim dividend despite an increase in revenue and profit due to most of its operations trading during the five week COVID-19 lockdown. Kaap Agri CEO, Sean Walsh joins CNBC Africa for more.
How books have made a comeback during coronavirus lock-downs

Several South African magazines have been pulled off the shelves after their publishing houses became casualties of the COVID-19 economic downturn. With the fortunes of prominent glossy magazines doomed, what does this mean for other reading materials like books? Grattan Kirk, CEO of Exclusive Books joins CNBC Africa for more.
Are low interest rates enough? | CNBC Explains

Central banks around the world reacted quickly to the coronavirus outbreak. One of their main decisions was to slash interest rates even though these were already low in most advanced economies. CNBC’s Silvia Amaro looks at how effective low rates can be at mitigating the impact of the virus. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #InterestRates #Economy...
Can Airbnb Survive?

With cancellations adding up and crippling the travel industry, guests, hosts and investors alike are left asking whether Airbnb will survive at all. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/Subscrib
Disney reports quarterly earnings | CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. Today, media giant Disney reports quarterly earnings; stocks rise as cities an
