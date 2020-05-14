CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today’s show, CNBC’s Diana Olick breaks down the new realities facing commercial real estate as offices attempt to bring workers back from lockdowns.
Stocks stage wild comeback and everything else you missed in business news: CNBC After Hours
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today's show, CNBC's Diana Olick breaks down the new realities facing comme
SA relaxes restrictions on all e-Commerce goods except liquor & tobacco, these are the details…
The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel, has relaxed restrictions on a wide range of e-Commerce goods
Why The United States Unemployment System Is Failing
Many of the over 36 million people who filed unemployment claims have not yet received benefits. In fact, only 29% of unemployed Americans received benefits in March. The original design of the Unemployment Insurance system was not created to sustain
Long4Life’s plan to manage tomorrow
As global coronavirus-related lock-downs continue to impact oil demand, the International Energy Agency says it expects the COVID-19 pandemic to erase almost a decade of oil demand growth this year. Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin and Adefulu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Penetrating Africa’s internet market through the sea
Tech companies from Asia, Europe and Africa have teamed up with Facebook to build one of the largest subsea cable projects in the world. The project, called 2Africa seeks to penetrate Africa’s internet market, where less than a quarter of its population of 1.3 billion people have internet connectivity. Kojo Boakye, Public Policy Director, Facebook Africa joins CNBC Africa more.
COVID-19: How SA’s R200bn loan scheme for SMMEs works
With funding from the Oppenheimers' one billion rand relief fund for small businesses dried up, SMMEs in need of financial help to stay in business can now turn to the national R200 billion Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme, which opened yesterday. Richard Wainwright, new Chairman of BASA and CEO of Investec joins CNBC Africa on how the scheme will work and which businesses qualify to apply.
A second wave of COVID-19 will have ‘major consequences’ for the oil market, IEA warns
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday that market forces had “demonstrated their power” on the supply side of the oil market in recent weeks, but concerns remain over the potential for a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
Why are stock buybacks controversial? | CNBC Explains
As the stock market falls to historic lows, the practice of stock buybacks is facing extra scrutiny from central banks. So why are buybacks controversial? ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
The Rise Of Instacart And Online Grocery Delivery
Online grocery delivery is seeing exceptional growth amid the coronavirus. Over the last few weeks, Instacart has seen customer order volume increase more than 500% year-over-year. But after the coronavirus, will demand for these online services stic
