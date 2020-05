Many of the over 36 million people who filed unemployment claims have not yet received benefits. In fact, only 29% of unemployed Americans received benefits in March. The original design of the Unemployment Insurance system was not created to sustain such an influx of claims. During this crisis, state trust funds will be depleted and they may have to borrow from the Federal Government to be able to meet their obligations.

