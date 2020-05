After weeks of encouraging shoppers to order less by slowing down promotions, coupons, ads and reviews, Amazon says delivery speeds are returning to normal. CNBC explores all the ways Amazon tweaked its online experience to encourage shoppers to buy less in recent weeks, and how that’s impacted sellers, customers and Amazon’s ability to catch up to a huge surge in demand.

