International News
Updated:

What Would It Mean If U.S. States Went Bankrupt?

By CNBC

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

How this R300mn funding for SA’s law firms works

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, South Africa’s courts have limited proceedings to urgent matters only, hitting the pockets of law firms involved in other cases. Furthermore access to finance for many small law firms has been difficult because of blanket loan criteria unsuitable for the business of law. Elad Smadja, CEO of Taurus Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Astral CEO: How the weak rand could solve cheap chicken imports problem

Astral Foods has become the latest South African company not to declare an interim dividend as Covid-19 plucked the feathers of certainty for the poultry business. Astral increased first half revenue by 4 per cent but profits were flat. Astral CEO, Chris Schutte joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
EarningsCNBC -

Billionaire Jack Ma quits SoftBank’s board as its Vision Fund posts a record $18 billion loss

Alibaba founder Jack Ma is stepping down from the board of SoftBank after the company’s Vision Fund posted record-breaking losses of $18 billion.
Read more

On April 21, Senator Mitch McConnell stated he was in favor of the idea of letting states declare bankruptcy. The statement was met with fierce backlash from several politicians and sparked media commentary. While states cannot currently legally file for bankruptcy, some in the legal and political world are supportive of the idea, as many states are suffering significantly due to the coronavirus pandemic. Allowing states to go bankrupt would be a complex process, and not at all an option without

Previous articleCoronavirus – Egypt: UK company delivers over 40,000 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test kits to Egypt
Next articleCoronavirus: African faiths take frontline actions to combat COVID-19
- Advertisement -
International News

What Would It Mean If U.S. States Went Bankrupt?

CNBC -
On April 21, Senator Mitch McConnell stated he was in favor of the idea of letting states declare bankruptcy. The statement was met with fierce backlash from several politicians and sparked media commentary. While states cannot currently legally file
Read more
Videos

Calgro M3 CEO on results, achieving sustainability amid Covid-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Calgro M3 is confident on the outlook for its memorial parks business where annual revenue grew over 22 per cent to R25.7 million. The property developer also reported strong cash flow and said its balance sheet was strong to withstand the uncertainty of Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Calgro M3 CEO, Wikus Lategan and asked if he was concerned about the 50 per cent plunge in the share price on the day the company released its annual results.
Read more
Videos

The innovation behind SA’s Solidarity Fund

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s Solidarity Fund, set up to support the coronavirus response, has raised around R2.7 billion in commitments. The infrastructure behind the fund allows donations to be made over instalments, giving individuals and companies flexibility in funding the fight against the pandemic. For more on the technology behind the Solidarity Fund, CNBC Africa spoke with Derek Cikes, Co-Founder & Commercial Officer at Payflex.
Read more
Videos

Resurrecting SAA: Is it a little too late?

CNBC Africa -
SAA has had its wings clipped for several months now and is currently in business rescue after years of losses and mismanagement .The business rescue practitioners have called for the airline to be wound down; the unions reject this. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson of National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Billionaire Jack Ma quits SoftBank’s board as its Vision Fund posts a record $18 billion loss

Earnings CNBC -
Alibaba founder Jack Ma is stepping down from the board of SoftBank after the company’s Vision Fund posted record-breaking losses of $18 billion.
Read more

Is Telemedicine The Future Of Health Care?

International News CNBC -
The coronavirus pandemic has overwhelmed hospitals, physicians and the medical community. That's pushed telemedicine into the hands of providers and patients as the first response for primary care. Telemedicine isn't new to the medical community, how
Read more

How Amazon Tried To Get Shoppers To Buy Less So It Could Catch Up

International News CNBC -
After weeks of encouraging shoppers to order less by slowing down promotions, coupons, ads and reviews, Amazon says delivery speeds are returning to normal. CNBC explores all the ways Amazon tweaked its online experience to encourage shoppers to buy
Read more

Bill Gates: ‘I wish I had done more’ to warn world about pandemic danger

Coronavirus CNBC -
Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says he wishes he had “done more” to warn the world about the potential dangers of a global pandemic before coronavirus became one of the biggest public health issues in decades.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved