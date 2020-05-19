Delivery stocks like Dominos outperform, and everything else you missed today: CNBC After Hours

International News
Updated:

By CNBC

Delivery stocks like Dominos outperform, and everything else you missed in business news: CNBC After Hours
How can small businesses overcome the COVID-19 shock?

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is far reaching as it affects everyday life and everything from health to trade, investment and employment. So how can micro, small and medium enterprises survive in this new normal? Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director for Micro Enterprises, at the Bank of Industry joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for this discussion....
Why Farmers Are Destroying Their Crops

The coronavirus has massively disrupted the food supply chain. Many famers who sold produce to restaurants have now found themselves without a market for their crops, as the food-service industry has largely shuttered. As such, fresh produce is being
Previous article
SA’s DMRE publishes COVID-19 guidelines for mining industry

South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has issued guidelines for a mandatory Code of Practise to companies in the mining industry on managing the COVID-19 pandemic according to the terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act.
This R1bn fund is helping township & rural businesses survive Covid-19 shocks, here’s how it works

Another one billion rand fund has been set up for entrepreneurs impacted by Covid-19 in South Africa. This time, the focus is on supporting small businesses in the country’s township and rural economies. Access to finance for such entrepreneurs and start-ups can be harder compared to businesses operating in the mainstream sectors. Ubank CEO, Luthando Vutula joins CNBC Africa to outline details on how the fund will work.
How ESwatini’s tourism industry is battling COVID-19 headwinds

Global tourism is at a standstill due to COVID-19. The pandemic has grounded aviation, shut the hospitality industry and risks killing thousands of businesses all over the world. Minister Moses Vilakati, Minister of Tourism & Environmental Affairs of Eswatini spoke to CNBC Africa on how Covid-19 has impacted ESwatini and the country’s recovery plan.
COVID-19: This e-Commerce platform is helping the vulnerable access essential goods

Millions of people across the region struggle to get access to essential goods and the COVID-19 restrictions have made the situation even worse. E-commerce company Sokowatch has come up with a scheme to provide direct assistance to vulnerable families digitally as founder and CEO Daniel Yu explains.
What would a second wave look like? | CNBC Explains

Past pandemics have shown that multiple waves of infection are likely and tend to be more severe. Despite warnings from health experts and economists about against easing restrictions too soon — not only to protect lives but also the economy — there is growing opposition against the social distancing measures. CNBC’s Tom Chitty explains. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Coronavirus #Economy...
Billionaire Jack Ma quits SoftBank’s board as its Vision Fund posts a record $18 billion loss

Alibaba founder Jack Ma is stepping down from the board of SoftBank after the company’s Vision Fund posted record-breaking losses of $18 billion.
What Would It Mean If U.S. States Went Bankrupt?

On April 21, Senator Mitch McConnell stated he was in favor of the idea of letting states declare bankruptcy. The statement was met with fierce backlash from several politicians and sparked media commentary. While states cannot currently legally file
