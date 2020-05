States across the country began reopening parts of their economies as early as April 24th. Guidelines for reopening differ wildly but a key difference lies in which sector can open first and the speed of the process. However, experts warn that a preemptive reopening can do more harm than good by potentially creating a second wave of infections, which would lead to more closures and increased economic hardship.

