CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today’s show, the U.S. puts big money behind a new vaccine and CNBC’s Ari Levy dives into Clubhouse, a new invite-only social network that’s become the darling of Silicon Valley.
The buzzy Silicon Valley app you’re not invited to and everything else you missed: CNBC After Hours
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today's show, the U.S. puts big money behind a new vaccine and CNBC's Ari Levy dives into Clubhouse, a new invite-only social network that's become the darling of Silicon Valley.
COVID-19: Economists react to SARB’s 50bps rate cut
The rand extended its winning run, strengthening over one and a half per cent after the Reserve Bank cut interest rates by a further 50 basis points today, citing low inflation risks. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the impact of the latest interest rate cut on the real economy is Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes and Professor Brian Kantor, Chief Strategist & Economist at Investec Wealth & Investment....
Is The U.S. Ready to Reopen?
States across the country began reopening parts of their economies as early as April 24th. Guidelines for reopening differ wildly but a key difference lies in which sector can open first and the speed of the process. However, experts warn that a pree
South African Reserve Bank cuts lending rate by 50 basis points
South Africa’s central bank cut its main lending rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75% on Thursday, in what Governor Lesetja Kganyago said was a move aimed at shielding the economy from the impact of the new coronavirus.
COVID-19 mutes Momentum Metropolitan’s upward curve
Momentum Metropolitan has canned its target to deliver normalised headline earnings of as much as R4 billion in 2021, due to the impact of Covid-19. The financial services group says it’s not certain how the health and economic consequences of the pandemic will impact future earnings or sales. Hillie Meyer, CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings joins CNBC Africa for more.
Afrimat FY HEPS surge, withholds final dividend
Afrimat’s annual operating profit surged 27.5 per cent to R471.2 million, boosted by strong demand from its iron ore operations. However, the construction and mining group withheld its final dividend to use the cash to cement its balance sheet from Covid-19. Afrimat CEO, Andries Van Heerden joins CNBC Africa to review the numbers.
Moody’s: Tanzania’s monetary policy to support banks’ liquidity
According to a Moody's report, measures taken by Tanzania's Central Bank will support the market-funded banks in meeting their funding and liquidity needs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, these measures are not enough to prevent a decline in bank asset quality. Peter Mushangwe, Banking Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19 is the perfect opportunity to ‘reset’ Africa – UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu
At a Roundtable discussion on Wednesday made up of several African leaders, organised by the New York Forum Institute, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc Tony Elumelu stated that the global COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to ‘reset’ the African continent.
How Schools Are Handling The 2019-2020 School Year Disruption
The 2019-2020 school year is another of the many things impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Students across the United States from kindergarten through thigh school and into college moved to remote learning bringing with it many challenges. » Subscr
Scientists believe this 50 days on, 30 days off lockdown strategy will help fight COVID-19
Fifty days of strict lockdowns followed by 30 days where measures are eased could be an effective strategy for reducing Covid-19 deaths while ensuring some level of economic protection, scientists claim.
