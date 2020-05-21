International News

The buzzy Silicon Valley app you’re not invited to and everything else you missed: CNBC After Hours

By CNBC

News

International NewsCNBC -

The buzzy Silicon Valley app you’re not invited to and everything else you missed: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today's show, the U.S. puts big money behind a new vaccine and CNBC's Ari L
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Economists react to SARB’s 50bps rate cut

The rand extended its winning run, strengthening over one and a half per cent after the Reserve Bank cut interest rates by a further 50 basis points today, citing low inflation risks. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the impact of the latest interest rate cut on the real economy is Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes and Professor Brian Kantor, Chief Strategist & Economist at Investec Wealth & Investment....
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

Is The U.S. Ready to Reopen?

States across the country began reopening parts of their economies as early as April 24th. Guidelines for reopening differ wildly but a key difference lies in which sector can open first and the speed of the process. However, experts warn that a pree
Read more

CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today’s show, the U.S. puts big money behind a new vaccine and CNBC’s Ari Levy dives into Clubhouse, a new invite-only social network that’s become the darling of Silicon Valley.

Previous articleAfrican Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 21st May 2020 6 pm EAT
- Advertisement -
Financial

South African Reserve Bank cuts lending rate by 50 basis points

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s central bank cut its main lending rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75% on Thursday, in what Governor Lesetja Kganyago said was a move aimed at shielding the economy from the impact of the new coronavirus.
Read more
CEO Interviews

COVID-19 mutes Momentum Metropolitan’s upward curve

CNBC Africa -
Momentum Metropolitan has canned its target to deliver normalised headline earnings of as much as R4 billion in 2021, due to the impact of Covid-19. The financial services group says it’s not certain how the health and economic consequences of the pandemic will impact future earnings or sales. Hillie Meyer, CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Afrimat FY HEPS surge, withholds final dividend

CNBC Africa -
Afrimat’s annual operating profit surged 27.5 per cent to R471.2 million, boosted by strong demand from its iron ore operations. However, the construction and mining group withheld its final dividend to use the cash to cement its balance sheet from Covid-19. Afrimat CEO, Andries Van Heerden joins CNBC Africa to review the numbers.
Read more
Coronavirus

Moody’s: Tanzania’s monetary policy to support banks’ liquidity

CNBC Africa -
According to a Moody's report, measures taken by Tanzania's Central Bank will support the market-funded banks in meeting their funding and liquidity needs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, these measures are not enough to prevent a decline in bank asset quality. Peter Mushangwe, Banking Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Is The U.S. Ready to Reopen?

International News CNBC -
States across the country began reopening parts of their economies as early as April 24th. Guidelines for reopening differ wildly but a key difference lies in which sector can open first and the speed of the process. However, experts warn that a pree
Read more

COVID-19 is the perfect opportunity to ‘reset’ Africa – UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
At a Roundtable discussion on Wednesday made up of several African leaders, organised by the New York Forum Institute, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc Tony Elumelu stated that the global COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to ‘reset’ the African continent.
Read more

How Schools Are Handling The 2019-2020 School Year Disruption

International News CNBC -
The 2019-2020 school year is another of the many things impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Students across the United States from kindergarten through thigh school and into college moved to remote learning bringing with it many challenges. » Subscr
Read more

Scientists believe this 50 days on, 30 days off lockdown strategy will help fight COVID-19

Coronavirus CNBC -
Fifty days of strict lockdowns followed by 30 days where measures are eased could be an effective strategy for reducing Covid-19 deaths while ensuring some level of economic protection, scientists claim.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved