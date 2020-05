Due to a PPE shortage during the coronavirus crisis, the CDC and FDA are allowing for sanitation and reuse of PPE. This has created new opportunities for businesses to reduce the amount of medical waste produced.

Reports of shortages of personal protective equipment have tormented coronavirus response teams throughout the outbreak.

Major mask makers like 3M have been scrambling to meet the increased need to supply more PPE. 3M says it is accelerating production of the N95 mask to achieve a ru