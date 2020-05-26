CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today’s show, CNBC’s Michael Sheetz explains what’s at stake in tomorrow’s historic SpaceX launch of two NASA astronauts. Plus, the latest on the development of a coronavirus vaccine as heavyweight Merck jumps into the race.
Elon Musk and SpaceX try to make history, plus everything else you missed: CNBC After Hours
APO
Coronavirus – Africa: Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest
Download logoHIGHLIGHTS Several countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have reported a significant uptick in daily cases over the past week, including Kenya and South Africa. All countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have now been affected by the pandemic, with Lesotho recording its first case on 13 May. Cross-border transmission is a rising concern. The pandemic has gained considerable pace in the region: numbers of people who contracted COVID-19 rose from 6,848 in 24 countrie
APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Albert Fritz meets with Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) on Khayelitsha Coronavirus COVID-19 hotspot plan
Download logoLast night, the Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, had a digital introductory meeting with the COVID-19 steering committee of the Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF). Minister Fritz and officials of the Department of Community Safety discussed solutions to address COVID-19 related challenges in the community such as social distancing and flattening the curve. It was agreed that the Department of Community Safety will form part of the joint steering-committee established
APO
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Verified Information Sharing by Public Health Responders during COVID-19
Public health responders across the country remain committed to sharing verified information during the COVID-19 pandemic. We appreciate the efforts of call centre agents, communications officers & ICT specialists working around the clock to keep us informed.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus
Is SA’s mining industry too deep in the COVID-19 crisis?
The Covid-19 pandemic has far-reaching economic ramifications on the productivity and profits of many industries without the exception of the mining industry. For more than a century mining was a flourishing industry in South Africa. In 2019 it contributed close to R361 billion or 8.1 per cent to SA’s GDP and over R91 billion to fixed investment. It employed 454,861 people and paid R24.3 billion in taxes. Since early March, the mining industry’s average share price has dropped 10 per cent and individual companies have lost 30 to 50 per cent of their market value. Is mining too deep in the Covid-19 crisis? How can the mining industry pave the way to total recovery and become the sunrise industry it wants to be?...
Coronavirus
Quite frankly, be candid… What African mining bosses and the minister call each other behind closed doors
For years it has been daggers drawn between government and mine owners in disputes over mining regulations that the latter fear are driving away investors from starting new mines.
CEO Interviews
Droppa CEO on adapting and innovating to the harsh realities of COVID-19
Covid-19 has left many businesses with the stark reality of closing down or adapting. One company that is doing the latter is Droppa. Its CEO Khathu Mufamadi joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews
The harsh taste of COVID-19 on Famous Brands
Famous Brands, the owner of several of South Africa’s best loved restaurant chains has scrapped its dividend for the second half of its financial year to preserve its balance sheet. The owner of Steers and Tashas warned that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant negative impact on the group. Famous Brands CEO, Darren Hele joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews
African Bank CEO on how the bank is cushioning its customers from the effects of COVID-19
The Covid-19 lock-down has put pressure on individuals and businesses’ finances like never before. But what can be done to ease the pressure? Basani Maluleke, CEO, African Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
