CoronavirusEconomyInternational News

Dubai gives the green light to reopen gyms, movie theaters and other non-essential businesses as lockdown lifting continues

| Updated:
CNBC
CNBC
Natasha Turak
@NATASHATURAK

Key Points:

  • The Dubai government announced new measures to lift restrictions on businesses, allowing gyms, movie theaters, leisure venues, educational and training institutes, child learning centers and all retail and wholesale establishments to reopen at varying limited capacities.
  • The emirate of 3.3 million, the UAE’s commercial capital, is pushing ahead with reopening its economy after a grueling two months of lockdown that included a three-week stretch in April of some of the strictest measures imposed anywhere in the world
Women wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus, walk in the Mall of Dubai on April 28, 2020, after the shopping center was reopened as part of moves in the Gulf emirate to ease lockdown restrictions imposed last month.

Women wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus, walk in the Mall of Dubai on April 28, 2020, after the shopping center was reopened as part of moves in the Gulf emirate to ease lockdown restrictions imposed last month.Karim Sahib | AFP | Getty Images

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Dubai government announced new measures to lift restrictions on businesses, allowing gyms, movie theaters, leisure venues, educational and training institutes, child learning centers and all retail and wholesale establishments to reopen at varying limited capacities.

The emirate of 3.3 million, the UAE’s commercial capital, is pushing ahead with reopening its economy after a grueling two months of lockdown that included a three-week stretch in April of some of the strictest measures imposed anywhere in the world, requiring residents to apply for a police permit in order to leave their homes. Since late April, the restrictions have eased, allowing malls, restaurants and hotels to reopen at reduced capacity and under stringent sanitation and social-distancing rules. 

“Under the directives of @HHShkMohd, @HamdanMohammed announces the gradual reopening of business activities in Dubai from Wednesday, 27 May. There will be no restrictions on movement between 6.00 am and 11.00 pm,” the Dubai Media Office tweeted this week, citing Dubai’s ruler and crown prince. 

People above the age of 60 and below the age of 12 aren’t allowed to enter malls, sports facilities, educational institutes and movie theaters, and mask-wearing and the maintenance of two meters of social distancing are mandatory.

Curfew across the emirate had expanded from a 10 p.m. start for much of May to an 8 p.m. start during the last week of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and Eid, the multi-day celebration to commemorate Ramadan’s ending. The two-hour curfew expansion coincided with an uptick in coronavirus infections to around 800 new cases per day, and was believed to be aimed at stopping people from gathering to celebrate what is traditionally one of the most important holidays for the Muslim world.

The UAE has had just over 32,500 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 258 deaths. 

“IT’S GAME TIME — WE ARE REOPENING!” an email from one popular Dubai gym read on Wednesday. The robust sports community in the emirate,  which has attracted celebrity athletes, fitness influencers and high-end gym franchises from around the world, is gearing up to serve customers again, but will be doing so under strict new safety guidelines. 

“A physical distance of at least 2 meters must be maintained, and separators/partitions (e.g. acrylic dividers) shall be installed between sports equipment, if the nature of the sports activity requires it, to ensure protection of people,” a memo from the Dubai Sports Council read. It outlined regular sanitization procedures for equipment and workout areas, as well as a no more than 50% capacity in gyms and sports centers. Enclosed areas like locker rooms, showers, changing areas and saunas are to be closed off. 

Entertainment and leisure venues like the Dubai Ice Rink and Dolphinarium are able to reopen as well.

Dubai’s public beaches remain closed, likely helping boost hotel bookings over the holiday weekend as residents flocked to local resorts for “staycations” as the only legal means of getting beach time. 

Dubai relaxing measures faster than Abu Dhabi

It’s worth noting the reopenings so far do not apply across the UAE: neighboring Abu Dhabi, the country’s oil-rich capital, remains largely shut down in terms of business and leisure venues. Some local analysts attribute this to Abu Dhabi having stronger financial means to support its companies, most of which are owned by locals who won’t leave the country in a prolonged downturn.

Dubai, by contrast, has a higher expatriate population, and economists have forecast a potential population contraction of more than 10% by the end of this year if business fails to sufficiently rebound. During Dubai’s strictest lockdown period in April, a survey of roughly 1,200 businesses found that 70% of them expected to close within six months if the lockdown persisted.

View image on Twitter
During the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr, @DMunicipality conducted 48,299 inspection visits related to various activities, a number of shops were shut down for major violations of the precautionary measures.

Dubai’s leadership also announced that 50% of government employees could work from the office starting Sunday — an increase from the previous 30%. From June 14, 100% of government employees will be able to return to work.

Related Content

Videos

COVID-19: How is Ghana protecting its small and medium scale businesses?

CNBC Africa -
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghana has rolled out some palliatives including a 600 million cedis stimulus package for small and medium scale businesses with the aim of minimising the exposure of these businesses to the economic fallout of the pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss this initiative is Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, Executive Director of the National Board for Small and Medium Scale Industries in Ghana.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19 headwinds weigh on Nigerian oil companies

CNBC Africa -
Capital imported to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector in the first quarter of the year was about 10.1 million dollars according to data by the National Burea of Statistics. The bureau also says the oil and gas sector grew by 5.06 per cent, recording an average oil daily production of 2.07 million barrels per day in the same quarter. Oyeyemi Oke, Oil and Gas Lawyer and a Partner at A02 Law joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

The green economy & how it could help the global economy bounce back from COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The Covid-19 pandemic has seen a decline in air pollution due to a reduction in vehicle and air traffic as well as industrial activity. How will the pandemic shape economic recovery and what are the lessons learnt? Experts in environment share their thoughts on this and more on the international day for biological diversity....
Read more
Coronavirus

SA creates a digital COVID-19 self-diagnostic tool

CNBC Africa -
The United Nations agency has launched a new COVID-19 Self-Diagnostic Application and Predictive Modelling digital tool for South Africa. The collaboration between the United nations Institute for Training and Research and other organisations in South Africa will be used by the Department of Health to ramp up testing and allow exhaustive health resources to use digital technology to help in the fight against Covid-19. Zviko Mudim, Operations Executive of the Rali and Mokentse Mampeule Foundation, one of the South African originations that helped to create this technology joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

How COVID-19 impacts access to sustainable energy in SSA

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank says despite accelerated progress over the past decade, the world is expected to fall short of the SDG 7 target. In its just-released 2020 edition of the Energy Progress Report, the World Bank says under current policies, an estimated 8 per cent of the global population will not have access to electricity by 2030, and 90 per cent of them will be in sub-Saharan Africa. Makhtar Diop, the Vice President for Infrastructure at the World Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss the findings of this report.
Read more
Energy, Environment & Climate Change

How Africa is hooking up the wilderness with the universe to help NASA in the space race.

Chris Bishop -
Work at the Deep Earth Station is likely to see the biggest influx of people and equipment into Majtiesfontein since the Anglo-Boer War when it was home to British 12,000 troops.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s MPC cuts benchmark rate to 12.5%

CNBC Africa -
In a surprise move, Nigeria Monetary Policy Committee cut its main policy rate by 100 basis points to 12.5 per cent and maintained other parameters constant in its third meeting of the year. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives and Muda Yusuf, Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry joined CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa for a post-analysis of this decision....
Read more
Videos

How will MPC’S 100bps rate cut impact equities?

CNBC Africa -
Following Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee's decision to cut the benchmark interest rate to 12.5 per cent, Ahmed Jinad a Research Analyst at Meristem Securities joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implication of this move on Nigeria’s equities market....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Building Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom

CNBC Africa -
An enduring lesson learnt throughout our 175-year existence is that, while things rapidly change around us, the things that truly matter don’t!...
Read more
Brandcom

Op-Ed: Africa’s people-led approach to combat COVID-19 shows signs of progress and leadership

Contributor -
In its fight against the spread of COVID-19, our continent faces a massive challenge that requires unprecedented levels of unity and coordinated action. These are the actions the African Union is taking to fight the pandemic.
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Dubai gives the green light to reopen gyms, movie theaters and other non-essential businesses as lockdown lifting continues

CNBC -
Key Points: The Dubai government announced new measures to lift restrictions on businesses, allowing gyms, movie theaters, leisure...
Read more
Coronavirus

India is set to report a sharp slowdown as the pandemic hits its economy — and things could get even worse

CNBC -
Key Points India is set to report growth numbers for the first three months of this year, and...
Read more
International News

Zuckerberg defends Facebook from Trump’s crackdown and everything else you missed: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today’s show, Mark Zuckerberg tells CNBC why Facebook is not an “ar
Read more
Financial

Central Bank of Nigeria cuts benchmark lending rate to 12.5%

Reuters -
Nigeria’s central bank cut its benchmark lending rate to 12.5% from 13.5%, the central bank governor said on Thursday.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved