How The Medical Device Supply Chain Failed During Covid-19

More than three months into the coronavirus pandemic, health-care workers on the front-lines of the battle against Covid-19 say they still face shortages of personal protective equipment. The personal protective shortage was one of the early flashpoint of the coronavirus pandemic. Masks, ventilators, face-shields. It seemed nearly every kind of personal protective equipment was hard to find when Covid-19 first ripped through epicenters like New York City. Here’s how the medical device supply c
Nampak swings into H1 loss, suffers R3bn impairment
Nampak swung to a half year loss of R2.4 billion as revenue plunged and it impaired its Angola and Nigeria assets by R3 billion, which is four times its market value. The also warned that future profits were in South Africa were at risk from the ban on alcohol sales due to Covid-19 lock-downs. Nampak CEO, Erik Smuts joins CNBC Africa for more.
How COVID-19 impacts the health & well-being of children
Research shows that children have a lower rate of contracting the Coronavirus and bringing infections to the household. This should provide comfort to South African parents that are in two minds about sending their kids back to school next week, when physical teaching is set to resume. Epidemiologist, Dr Boshoff Steenekamp joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus – Equatorial Guinea: COVID-19 Situation Report
Download logoSituation Overview and Humanitarian Needs The COVID-19 pandemic currently affects more than 188 countries including all African countries. As of 27 May 2020, there were 5,488,825 positive cases, and 349,095 deaths worldwide, out of which only around 85,815 persons (1.6%) were COVID-19 positive and 2,308 (0.7%) deaths were in the African continent according to WHO’s situation report. Equatorial Guinea confirmed its first COVID-19 case on 14 March 2020. As of 27 May 2020, the
Rebosis rolls out COVID-19 testing stations outside malls
Property Group Rebosis, has partnered with government to roll out testing stations for Covid-19 outside its shopping malls in Pretoria – South Africa’s capital. However, foot traffic into these malls is expected to have dived due to the virus lock-downs prevented non-essential stores from trading. Rebosis is yet to release its interim results. Rebosis CEO Sisa Ngebulana joins CNBC Africa for more.
Distell CEO: What the sale of alcohol under level 3 means for the industry
South Africans can look forward to popping their favourite bottle of bubbly or sipping on a glass of pinotage to warm up from the cold winter. That’s as alcohol sales, that were banned for over two months under the Covid-19 lock-down, will be lifted. Distell CEO Richard Rushton joins CNBC Africa for more.
This Rwandan publisher is creating buzz with new book App
After realising the challenges that come with publishing fellow African writers, home-grown publishing house, Imagine We Rwanda launched their very own mobile app, dubbed, Imagine Books. Fast forward 2 weeks and hundreds of titles have been purchased worldwide and the numbers are only going up. CNBC Africa spoke to the founder, Dominique Alonga for more.
COVID-19: This virtual concert campaign is bringing together African artists for charity
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected livelihoods across the continent and different initiatives have been instituted to support them. One of them is a campaign dubbed “We are one Africa” which aims to sustain various communities and groups through virtual concerts. Project Manager, Andrew Alovi joins CNBC Africa for more.
VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Building Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom
An enduring lesson learnt throughout our 175-year existence is that, while things rapidly change around us, the things that truly matter don’t!...
How The Medical Device Supply Chain Failed During Covid-19
Tsogo Sun Hotels FY profits plunge, COVID-19 lock-downs weigh
Hospitality Group Tsogo Sun Hotels reported a 31 per cent plunge in full year headline earnings per share, with Covid-19 resulting in demand from international tourist retracting in the fourth quarter, due to global lock-downs.
