With all of the changes to this year’s Pride lineup, many are left wondering how these virtual events will maintain their support of small LGBTQ+ owned businesses, like restaurants, bars, and brick-and-mortar stores, as well as LGBTQ+ focused nonprofits, many of whom heavily rely on the revenue spike in June to keep their doors open and services running.

June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and in the past 50 years, it has grown into a massive money-making machine with an estimated 1,500 Pride events