CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today’s show, CNBC’s Elizabeth Schulze explains why stocks keep rising even as unrest over George Floyd’s death continues to rock American cities—during a global pandemic no less. And CNBC’s Julia Boorstin breaks down the internal backlash at Facebook against Mark Zuckerberg’s policy toward President Donald Trump.
Employee backlash rocks Facebook, and everything else you missed in business news: CNBC After Hours
| Updated:
APO
Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (153,325) deaths (4,356), and recoveries (64,793)
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (153,325) deaths (4,356), and recoveries (64,793) by region: Central (16,572 cases; 403 deaths; 5,847 recoveries): Burundi (63; 1; 33), Cameroon (6,397; 199; 3,629), Central African Republic (1,069; 4; 23), Chad (790; 66; 539), Congo (618; 20; 179), DRC (3,195; 72; 454), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (2,655; 17; 722), Sao Tome & Principe (479; 12; 68). Eastern (18,098; 537; 5,317): Comoros (106; 2; 26), Djibouti (3,779;
APO
Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Tuesday, 2nd June 2020, Time: 11:00)
New cases: 31 Confirmed cases: 896 At Isolation Centres: 370 Recovered: 480 Deaths: 46 In quarantine: 1,885 Out of quarantine: 4,497 Gender Confirmed Female - 461 Male - 435 Places Confirmed cases by district Bo 42 Bonthe 28 Bombali 20 Falaba 4 Kailahun 19 Kambia 1 Karene
APO
Coronavirus – Namibia: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Namibia Dr. Hage G. Geingob
Download logoToday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Namibia, Dr. Hage G. Geingob. The two leaders discussed the latest developments in the COVID‑19 pandemic, as well as its health, social and economic impacts. They spoke about the situation in Canada and Namibia, and the importance of a coordinated global approach to ensure the health and safety of all people, especially the most vulnerable. They also discussed measures to build economic resilience and ensure a sus
APO
Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 1st June 2020
Download logoHighlights of the Situation Report Twenty-six (26) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These are returnees from South Africa (22), Botswana (3), and one (1) local case who are all isolated. The cases for Manicaland Province were double reported by one (1) case, giving a cumulative of nine (9). Therefore the correct cumulative number of cases as confirmed by the linelist is eight (8) cases. 789 RDT screening tests and 637 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number o
International News
Why Germany’s coronavirus death rate is so low | CNBC Explains
While Germany has one of the highest numbers of coronavirus cases in Europe, its death rate is significantly lower than its neighbors. CNBC's Timothyna Duncan explores the strategies the country has employed to manage the spread of the disease.
News
“Stop this culture of frivolous allegations” former World Bank Treasurer Arunma Oteh defends African Development Bank President
"So my appeal really is that we dispense of this issue. That we stop this culture of frivolous allegations around the times of elections. And allow the African Development Bank to support the African continent at this important time.”
International News
How LGBTQ+ Pride Went From Movement To Marketing
With all of the changes to this year’s Pride lineup, many are left wondering how these virtual events will maintain their support of small LGBTQ+ owned businesses, like restaurants, bars, and brick-and-mortar stores, as well as LGBTQ+ focused nonpr
Videos
CNBC Africa celebrates 13 years on air
Today, June 1st marks our 13th Anniversary at CNBC Africa. As we celebrate our work and experiences at a time when the world is subdued by the coronavirus, here are views of some of our top analysts and friends from over the years....
Brandcom
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Brandcom
VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
International News
Coronavirus
Zimbabwe tightens coronavirus lockdown in capital Harare as cases hit 203
Reuters -
Zimbabwean troops and police on Tuesday tightened the coronavirus lockdown in the capital Harare, blocking many cars and buses from entering the central business district as cases of infections increased.
Coronavirus
Billionaire Bill Gates: 6 movies and TV shows to help relieve pandemic stress
For billionaire Bill Gates, reading and watching TV and movies helps “stem the tide” of anxiety amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he said in a blog post on May 18.
Insights
The business book billionaire Bill Gates wants you to read right now
“In my experience, it is rare to find one that really captures what it’s like to build and operate an organization or that has tips you could really put into practice,” says billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
