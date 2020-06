Sean Cannell makes tens of thousands of dollars a month as a professional Amazon reviewer. As part of the Amazon Affiliate program, Cannell reviews camera gear on his Think Media YouTube channel and makes a cut of every sale those reviews generates on Amazon.com. Here’s what his life is like.

» Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC

» Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision

» Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic



Abo