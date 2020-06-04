Hackers target the newly unemployed: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines. On today’s show, CNBC’s Phil LeBeau details the beginning of a comeback for airline companies as more flights are added to the summer schedule. And CNBC’s Josh Lipton breaks down the newest trend in cybercrime: targeting millions of unemployed Americans with phishing scams.
Coronavirus
Op-Ed: Tourism sector in Mauritius devastated by COVID-19
“Travel bans and containment measures around the world are having a devastating effect on the tourism sector in Mauritius, which was already experiencing sluggish growth in 2019,” writes economist, Shani Smit.
COMMENT: Nic Wolpe on George Floyd – Why can’t we banish bigotry like we banished apartheid?
One is left stunned and bewildered that the leader, supposedly of the free world, only interest and concern is for the police to turn on its people, when what is needed and required, is leadership, compassion, understanding, empathy and solidarity at a time of multiple distress, pain and anguish.
Lawyering in Crisis: African countries among innovation leaders in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
Download logoAfrican innovators have shown creativity and ingenuity in finding solutions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, but face legal barriers to safeguarding their intellectual property. There have been 192 innovations directed at COVID-19 from Nigeria alone, as well as more than 90 from South Africa, it was revealed during a webinar hosted by Harvard Law School’s Center on the Legal Profession, and digital platform Africa.com. “One of the things COVID-19 has done is to unders
Coronavirus – Comoros: Assistance from World Health Organization (WHO) Technical Experts to Comoros for COVID-19 response
Today, World Health Organization (WHO) technical experts arrived in Comoros from DRC - Kinshasa to assist the country's COVID-19 response. The expert team of epidemiologists, laboratory experts, pulmonologists, among others, will be supporting Comoran technicians in their efforts to fight the virus.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Oceana CEO on H1 results & how the company is responding to COVID-19
The tide facing Oceana’s first half profits remained constant, with the fishing group recording flat headline earnings per share of 249.8 cents. The strong showing from its African operations was offset by lower fish oil sales and profit from US based Daybrooke. The closure of the Chinese market for live lobster following the Covid-19 outbreak also weighed on results. Oceana CEO, Imraan Soomra joins CNBC Africa for more.
How The Stimulus Programs Failed Americans: Joseph Stiglitz
Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz says U.S. government stimulus programs have failed to help the most vulnerable workers and companies during the coronavirus pandemic. He discusses longer-term challenges facing the U.S. economy and educat
COVID-19: Adventis on why it’s time to increase Africa exposure
Despite the uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic, now could be the best time for global investors underweight exposure to Africa to raise their stakes on the continent, says investment management firm, Adventis. The firm argues that the prospects for investment returns in Africa remain high. Joseph Rohm, MD and Fund Manager at Adventis joins CNBC Africa for more.
SA govt. to challenge court ruling on constitutionality of lock-down regulations
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said government will challenge a court ruling that found lock-down level 3 and 4 regulations unconstitutional.
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Hackers target the newly unemployed: CNBC After Hours
Op-Ed: COVID-19 is likely to lead to a vast increase in youth unemployment in Africa, this is how business can mitigate the damage…
Why business has a greater role to play in mitigating conflict with COVID-19
