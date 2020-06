Stocks have soared despite high unemployment and social unrest. The economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus pandemic has deepened the divide between Wall Street and Main Street.

While the U.S. economy is showing signs of life as businesses reopen and job growth rebounds, the gap between the real economy and the stock market remains unusually wide.

"The words recession and recovery can’t begin to capture the magnitude of pain trigger(ed) by this crisis and the risks that widespread su