The coronavirus pandemic has been a real learning curve, not least for educators. But with many schools now reopening, questions are being asked about what the future of education might look like. CNBC Make It’s Karen Gilchrist spoke to entrepreneurs in India, Hong Kong and the U.S. to learn more about the multibillion-dollar business opportunity…
How the pandemic fast-tracked this multibillion-dollar industry | Make It International
| Updated:
Related Content
Videos
Finding value in SA’s markets
Despite the recovery in share prices globally and in South Africa following the sharp sell-off in March, it is evident that significant downside risk remains due to muted consumer demand, distressed companies, and consensus of a global recession amidst no clear timeline for a return to normality. Market risks are also evidenced by necessary and unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus interventions domestically and globally. This is the word from Benedict Mongalo, Chief Investment Officer at Independent Fund Manager, Novare Investments who joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
This R10bn fund seeks to help restore SA’s economy back to health
With South Africa's economy battered and bruised by COVID-19 and lock-down, The Ninety One SA Recovery Fund in association with Ethos Private Equity have launched an impact investment initiative targeting R10 billion to help restore South Africa’s economic health. Simon Howie, Co-Head of SA and Africa Fixed Income at Ninety One joins CNBC Africa for more.
International News
Why The U.S. Almost Ran Out Of Meat
The coronavirus pandemic has been especially crushing for the meat supply chain. Over 20,000 processing plant workers have contracted the virus and 74 have died. As plants have had to shut down due to the labor disruptions, producers were left with t
APO
Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (8th June 2020)
New cases: 5 Total confirmed cases: 443 Total active cases: 384 Total recovered: 55 Total number of tests conducted: 6546 Total deaths: 4Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
International News
Why The U.S. Almost Ran Out Of Meat
The coronavirus pandemic has been especially crushing for the meat supply chain. Over 20,000 processing plant workers have contracted the virus and 74 have died. As plants have had to shut down due to the labor disruptions, producers were left with t
Videos
How to ensure food security in Nigeria amid the COVID-19 crisis
Olam Nigeria says it plans to produce a total of 240,000 metric tons of rice in the new farming season. Olam's announcement comes amidst a farming season disrupted by Covid-19.
Videos
Bua Cement Q1’20 profit after-tax rose 26.2%
Bua Cement recorded a 26.2 per cent increase in its Profit After-tax to the tune of 19.8 billion naira. Muktar Mohammed an Analyst at Assar Investment joins CNBC Africa for more....
Videos
COVID-19: Africa CDC tweaks strategy to ramp up testing
The Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention is coming up with a new continental strategy to ramp up testing to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The man leading this strategy, Dr John Nkengasong Director of the Africa CDC, joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss the specifics of this strategy and how Africa is bracing up to the Covid-19 shock.
Partner Content
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Brandcom
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Trending Now
International News
How the pandemic fast-tracked this multibillion-dollar industry | Make It International
The coronavirus pandemic has been a real learning curve, not least for educators. But with many schools now reopening, questions are being asked about what the future of education might look like. CNBC Make It’s Karen Gilchrist spoke to entrepreneurs in India, Hong Kong and the U.S. to learn more about the multibillion-dollar business opportunity. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Videos
This fund is helping Rwanda’s private sector survive COVID-19
The National Bank of Rwanda recently issued a directive governing the operationalization of the Covid-19 Economic Recovery Fund to support businesses hardest hit by the pandemic. How can the private sector best utilize this fund to ensure they not only survive but thrive amid the pandemic? Robert Bapfakurera, Chairman of Rwanda’ Private Sector Federation joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Finding value in SA’s markets
Despite the recovery in share prices globally and in South Africa following the sharp sell-off in March, it is evident that significant downside risk remains due to muted consumer demand, distressed companies, and consensus of a global recession amidst no clear timeline for a return to normality. Market risks are also evidenced by necessary and unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus interventions domestically and globally. This is the word from Benedict Mongalo, Chief Investment Officer at Independent Fund Manager, Novare Investments who joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
This R10bn fund seeks to help restore SA’s economy back to health
With South Africa's economy battered and bruised by COVID-19 and lock-down, The Ninety One SA Recovery Fund in association with Ethos Private Equity have launched an impact investment initiative targeting R10 billion to help restore South Africa’s economic health. Simon Howie, Co-Head of SA and Africa Fixed Income at Ninety One joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -