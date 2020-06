The coronavirus pandemic has been especially crushing for the meat supply chain. Over 20,000 processing plant workers have contracted the virus and 74 have died. As plants have had to shut down due to the labor disruptions, producers were left with thousands of animals ready for slaughter. Some even resorted to euthanasia. Experts predict 2020 losses to be upward of $20 billion for the industry.

