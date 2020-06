Tech offices, from Apple’s 2.8 million square-foot “spaceship” campus, to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters complete with a botanical garden, have always pushed the envelope of office space. But coronavirus may make this type of work environment a thing of the past, at least for the near future, as companies try to balance communal work with safety. Here’s a look at how tech companies are changing their offices and work policies as they ease into reopening.

