CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines. On today’s show, CNBC’s Dominic Chu breaks down why traders have bought so much stock in bankrupt companies like Hertz and J.C. Penney, and how it can quickly become a losing game. Also, CNBC’s Elizabeth Schulze explains how empty sports stadiums pose an imminent threat to city and county budgets, and why the whole situation could lead to higher local taxes for those residents.
Why people are buying bankrupt stocks like Hertz, and everything else you missed in business news: C
| Updated:
APO
Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Tuesday, 9th June 2020, Time: 15:00)
New cases: 24 Confirmed cases: 1,025 At Isolation Centres: 354 Recovered: 621 Deaths: 50 In quarantine: 1,608 Out of quarantine: 5,414 Gender Confirmed Female - 513 Male - 512 Places Confirmed cases by district Bo 49 Bonthe 37 Bombali 20 Falaba 4 Kailahun 21 Kambia 2 Karene
APO
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Conflict-hit Nigerian families living under COVID-19 lockdowns, on ‘life-support’
Download logoHelp and funding are needed urgently for millions of people in Nigeria who have been hit severely by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, including conflict-hit communities “on life-support” in the north-east, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday. More than $182 million is needed to sustain lifesaving aid to Africa’s most populous country over the next six months, the World Food Programme (WFP) said. “We are concerned by conflict-affected communities in n
APO
Coronavirus – Africa: International Organization for Migration (IOM) Ethiopia assists hundreds of returning COVID-19 affected migrants
Thousands of irregular and undocumented migrants in Lebanon have lost their livelihoods due to COVID-19 and the economic crisis. Many have begun to return home to Ethiopia. Sewasew Gereme is among the returnees. She chose to return from Lebanon five months ago, at the onset of the pandemic, when she was dismissed by her employer. “We lost our jobs, we struggled. Some of our friends fell ill,” she said. “Things in Beirut are currently bad, and it was getting
Group Five shareholders take business rescue practitioners to court
A group of 48 Group Five shareholders are taking the construction company's business rescue practitioners to court. Sam Rosseau, Director at SWVG Inc Attorneys joins CNBC Africa for more.
Pandemic deals heavy blow to SSA economies
The World Bank expects emerging markets and developing economies to shrink by 2.5 per cent this year, their first decline in six years, due to the impacts of Covid-19. Furthermore, per capita incomes are also expected to contract and tip millions of people into extreme poverty this year. Rudi Steinbach, Senior Economist, World Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Why Coronavirus May Change How Big Tech Works
CNBC -
Tech offices, from Apple’s 2.8 million square-foot “spaceship” campus, to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters complete with a botanical garden, have always pushed the envelope of office space. But coronavirus may make this type of work environ
Lindiwe Zulu outlines SA’s plans to help the vulnerable during COVID-19 crisis
To mitigate Covid-19’s impact on the poorest in South Africa, government increased the amount it pays in social grants. It also introduced a , a special Covid-19 relief grant of R350 a month for those currently unemployed who do not receive any other form of social grant. Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Rwanda looks to tech solutions to revive its tourism industry
The COVID-19 pandemic saw Rwanda lose about $10 million in tourism receipts between March and April this year. Now, the country is looking for tech and innovative business solutions that could help tourism and hospitality sectors recover from the crisis. Frank Gisha Mugisha, Director of Rwanda Tourism Chamber joins CNBC Africa for more.
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Brandcom
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
This is how badly COVID-19 has ravaged Sub-Saharan Africa
Sub-Saharan Africa has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic activity collapsed in the first half of this year. This is by how much...
ARCH’s Africa renewable power fund shines $3mn on Sun Exchange
British based private equity firm ARCH Emerging Market Partners has invested $3 million in Sun Exchange. This brings total investments in Sun Exchange, a Cape Town based renewable energy start-up that allows people to buy individual cells on solar projects and earn rental income in cryptocurrency, to $4 million. Abe Cambridge, CEO & Founder of Sun Exchange joins CNBC Africa for more.
