CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines. On today’s show, CNBC’s Leslie Picker dives into inherent bias on Wall Street, and how it can lead investors to favor race, instead of quality, when it comes to selecting money managers.
Private jets boom as wealthy ditch commercial airlines: CNBC After Hours
| Updated:
Related Content
APO
Coronavirus – Somalia: COVID-19 just the latest crisis facing Somalia
Devastating floods, desert locusts and the COVID-19 pandemic constitute a ‘triple threat’, that risks reversing political and security gains made in Somalia in recent years, the United Nations is warning. Close to 500,000 people have been displaced and more than a million affected, by recent floods in Somalia’s central regions; a severe locust infestation which threatens food security and nutrition; and at the same, the country responds to the spread of COVID-19. The U
APO
Coronavirus – Africa: New report, COVID-19 in African Cities – Impacts, Responses and Policies, launched by Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) & partners
Download logoWith the ongoing coronavirus pandemic crippling economies the world over and set to trigger into motion Africa’s first recession in 25 years, the Economic Commission for Africa and its partners teamed-up to produce a new report which proposes several interventions to promptly and effectively address COVID-19 challenges on the continent at the urban level. The report titled; COVID-19 in African Cities: Impacts, Responses and Policies, analyses the current situation with
article
Youth Day 2020: OPINION: Why a changing world means more trouble for South Africa’s youth.
Deep inequalities – South Africa's income inequality is among the highest globally, as measured by the Gini index – and resistance to reforms from key stakeholders limit the government's room to adopt and implement structural reforms.
article
June 16 1976: The man behind the high school that made history: who was Morris Isaacson?
It was a bitter chapter in a long history of Morris Isaacson that dates back to 1896. That was the year the man himself landed in South Africa. Isaacson arrived from Lithuania, the Baltic state that yielded the majority of Jewish immigrants to South Africa. He made a name for himself in his adopted country as a trade unionist, businessman and philanthropist.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Coronavirus
#BusinessTomorrow: What is the future of online and social media in Africa?
CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop and his expert guests look into the future of how the digital space is growing by the day and how it challenges our very view of media and how people get their news....
International News
The Rise Of Wayfair
CNBC -
In March 2020, Wayfair was struggling. The online furniture retailer’s stock had plummeted to $21 a share as the company faced falling profits and high operating expenses. Covid-19 changed all that. Since most of the U.S. entered lockdown mode, alm
article
June 16 1976: A happy picture that masks the sorrow of a bloody and violent day.
“We thought this was going to be the last time we were going to see each other. We thought let’s take a memory picture so we won’t forget each other - I am the one squatting there. So if we lose each other we will at least have a memory. We put our placards on the floor; we took this picture just in case we are not coming back.
Coronavirus
How to recapitalise African economies hit by the COVID-19 crisis
Due to the fall-out of the COVID-19 pandemic, many economies are grappling with a need for investment across various sectors as a way of keeping jobs and low unemployment figures. But how best can this be done? We join CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera for this panel discussion on the topic of How to Recapitalise African Economies....
Partner Content
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Trending Now
International News
Private jets boom as wealthy ditch commercial airlines: CNBC After Hours
CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Leslie Picker dives into inherent bias on Wall Street, and how it can lead investors to favor race, instead of quality, when it comes to selecting
East Africa
Abiy Ahmed put Ethiopia on the road to democracy: but he still has a lot to do, here’s why
It’s two years since a surprise leadership change took place in Ethiopia.
article
Youth Day 2020: OPINION: Why a changing world means more trouble for South Africa’s youth.
Deep inequalities – South Africa's income inequality is among the highest globally, as measured by the Gini index – and resistance to reforms from key stakeholders limit the government's room to adopt and implement structural reforms.
article
June 16 1976: The man behind the high school that made history: who was Morris Isaacson?
It was a bitter chapter in a long history of Morris Isaacson that dates back to 1896. That was the year the man himself landed in South Africa. Isaacson arrived from Lithuania, the Baltic state that yielded the majority of Jewish immigrants to South Africa. He made a name for himself in his adopted country as a trade unionist, businessman and philanthropist.
- Advertisement -