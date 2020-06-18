International News

Hertz calls off its controversial $500 million stock sale: CNBC After Hours

| Updated:
CNBC
CNBC

CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines. On today’s show, the latest development in Hertz’s bankruptcy rally saga — the rental car company calls off a planned $500 million stock sale. Plus, CNBC’s Courtney Reagan dives into the sales numbers of one under the radar company that is crushing the competition in the new stay-at-home economy.

Related Content

Opinion

OPINION: If Rhodes must fall, should he also be dug up?

Chris Bishop -
Chiefs from the land that Rhodes had taken in life respected him in death by saying “Bayethe”- the royal salute – yet, it is sobering to remember that the funeral was segregated – like everywhere else in colonial Africa at the time.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Does SA have the political will to fix deepening unemployment crisis?

CNBC Africa -
Lock-down restrictions in South Africa is being eased, so among other things we can go for dinner, go gambling and play contact less sports. It’s to try and get half a million workers back to work and President Ramaphosa said last night announced he was going to look to open up other sectors of the economy. What does all of this mean especially if no one has money right now? Tendani Mantshimuli, Channel Support, Liberty joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

How Police Track Protesters With High-Tech Surveillance Tools

CNBC -
As protests over the police killing of George Floyd continue, law enforcement is using powerful surveillance tools to track them. Here's how drones, facial recognition software, cell phone tracking devices and automatic license plate readers are chan
Read more
CEO Interviews

Sasol to give update on Lake Charles partner in 6-8 weeks

CNBC Africa -
Petroleum giant Sasol plans to cut jobs and end the West African oil operations. This comes as Sasol has reviewed its business struggle with high debt levels and falling oil prices. Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO for Sasol joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

CEO Interviews

Sasol to give update on Lake Charles partner in 6-8 weeks

CNBC Africa -
Petroleum giant Sasol plans to cut jobs and end the West African oil operations. This comes as Sasol has reviewed its business struggle with high debt levels and falling oil prices. Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO for Sasol joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

R200bn COVID-19 loan scheme: Is it too late to save SA businesses?

CNBC Africa -
In the fight for survival, businesses applied for the Covid-19 credit guarantee scheme during the lock-down period. R2-3 billion has already been disbursed and a further R7 billion in total – it’s still a drop in the ocean, but is this moving fast enough. Stuart Theobold, Chairman of Intellidex joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Opinion

OPINION-COVID-19: Why African business must win the battle for jobs on the corporate front.

Contributor -
All stakeholders have to be fully mobilised to tackle this unprecedented challenge. It's not about helping the continent – a bygone notion – it is about investing and continuing to finance the changes that have been successfully undertaken since the early 2000s.
Read more
Coronavirus

Here’s how digital coupons impact e-commerce businesses

CNBC Africa -
Mzawadi unveiled a new incentive program with fully automated CashBack and Manufacturer's coupons platform to help businesses track their clients across the globe.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

International News

Hertz calls off its controversial $500 million stock sale: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, the latest development in Hertz's bankruptcy rally saga — the rental car company calls off a planned $500 million stock sale. Plus, CNBC's Courtney Reag
Read more
Opinion

OPINION: If Rhodes must fall, should he also be dug up?

Chris Bishop -
Chiefs from the land that Rhodes had taken in life respected him in death by saying “Bayethe”- the royal salute – yet, it is sobering to remember that the funeral was segregated – like everywhere else in colonial Africa at the time.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Does SA have the political will to fix deepening unemployment crisis?

CNBC Africa -
Lock-down restrictions in South Africa is being eased, so among other things we can go for dinner, go gambling and play contact less sports. It’s to try and get half a million workers back to work and President Ramaphosa said last night announced he was going to look to open up other sectors of the economy. What does all of this mean especially if no one has money right now? Tendani Mantshimuli, Channel Support, Liberty joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

How Police Track Protesters With High-Tech Surveillance Tools

CNBC -
As protests over the police killing of George Floyd continue, law enforcement is using powerful surveillance tools to track them. Here's how drones, facial recognition software, cell phone tracking devices and automatic license plate readers are chan
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved