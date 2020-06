Today, diesel engines are known to be heavy-duty, hardworking engines, most commonly found in heavy machinery. But their reputation for being fuel efficient made them a once popular choice for cars across parts of the world. Then the case for diesel seemed to crash in the 90s, when global health authorities determined diesel to be carcinogenic.

» Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC

» Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision

» Subscribe to CNBC Classi