Apple stock hits all-time high: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines. On today’s show, CNBC.com Technology Editor Steve Kovach breaks down the biggest news from Apple’s WWDC yesterday, and explains the developer community’s growing frustrations with Apple’s app store. Plus, a deep dive into five charts that tell the story of the economic recovery from the coronavirus.
APO
Coronavirus – South Sudan: COVID-19 and conflict threaten health system and ceasefire in South Sudan
Download logoThe impact of COVID-19 risks undermining the fragile health system in South Sudan, causing the death of many more people from preventable health problems than the virus itself, said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, David Shearer. In a briefing to the United Nations Security Council, David Shearer detailed the twin threat posed by COVID-19 and escalating conflict in the regions which could unravel the ceasefire. So far, 1916 COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths have b
APO
Coronavirus – East Africa: People seeking safety are trapped at borders due to COVID-19 measures
Download logoA coalition of international, national, and refugee-led organizations in the Horn, East and Central Africa (HECA) have today called on governments in the region to reopen borders for asylum seekers. The organizations are calling on governments to put in place measures that manage the current health emergency while ensuring asylum seekers can seek protection. Countries in the HECA region host approximately 4.6 million refugees and asylum seekers and have a long history of
APO
Infrastructure Symposium “is laying a path for South Africa after coronavirus, but also way into the future.” – President Ramaphosa
Download logoSouth African President and African Union Chairperson, Cyril Ramaphosa today hosted a historic conference to spur infrastructure investment in his country and inspire similar efforts in the rest of the continent. “South Africa, within the AU family, has been given responsibility for championing infrastructure development. It is through these objectives we will be able to attain the objectives and aspirations we have set out in Agenda 2063. This is truly a historic moment fo
Opinion
Electronic banking fraud in Nigeria: how it’s done, and what can be done to stop it
A warning sign advising users to be aware of their surroundings while playing a video game. Stefan Heunis/AFP via Getty Images Six years ago, a cashless...
Videos
Tsogo Sun CEO on the takeover of Marriott hotels
U.S company on moves out the hotel business and S.A is moving in. US hotel giant Marriot is going to ditch three of South Africa’s oldest hotels in the face of Covid-19. In from the wings stepped in home grown hotel group Tsogo Sun – which already hold shares in these hotels – to take them over to try and save them. Is this a fire sale or just merely shrewd buying in at the bottom of the market? Tsogo Sun Hotels CEO, Marcel von Aulock joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
SA seeks R1.5tn for infrastructure boom
Finance minister Tito Mboweni will have the difficult task of coming up with a budget to save South Africa’s economy. But tension has already started last week when South Africa Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago announced its resistance to finance the growing budget deficit. On top of this the South African government has told asset managers and banks that they need R1.5 trillion from over the next decade for infrastructure. Jason Lightfoot, Portfolio Manager for Futuregrowth Infrastructure & Development Bond Fund joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Bushveld CEO on FY numbers & COVID-19 impact on operations
It’s been a topsy-turvy year for South African miner Bushveld Minerals yet the company has managed to post a set of tidy year end numbers. The falling vanadium price - down 34 per cent in the year - hammered the company's revenue. It fell 39 per cent to just over $116 million. Bushveld CEO, Fortune Mojapelo joins CNBC Africa for more.
International News
What’s Next For The U.S. Economy: Jim O’Neill
Jim O’Neill says successful companies in the future won’t just focus on maximizing profits but will prioritize environmental and social issues, too. The former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management discusses how governments around the world
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
International News
Apple stock hits all-time high: CNBC After Hours
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com Technology Editor Steve Kovach breaks down the biggest news from Apple's WWDC yesterday, and explains the developer community's growing frustrati
Economy
COMMENT: Why it may be easier for Tito Mboweni to wrestle a hippo rather than close its mouth.
“There is not much wriggle room that the fiscus has left coming into 2020 and now we face this miracle budget with a shortfall in revenue,” says Nesan Nair a senior portfolio manager at Sasfin.
Coronavirus
South Africa’s Ramaphosa warns that ‘difficult days lie ahead’ as crucial budget approaches
Key Points Aware of the economic toll being wreaked by the lockdowns, the government has begun lifting restrictions,...
Videos
COVID-19: Demvco sees R75mn in sales during lock-down
Markets like Tower Property Fund, Investec Property Fund and Balwin Property all show improved trading on the JSE listing. Entering from the left wing is the Demvco Group, a real estate group selling premium luxury real estates on the KZN’s North Coast. Demvco has seen R75 million in sales during lock-down. Is this a sign that property investment is growing? If so, does the low interest rate play a role? Charles Thompson, Director of Devmco Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
