CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues sweeping through the U.S. On today’s show, CNBC’s Meg Tirrell breaks down how rising case counts have caused some states to put their reopening plans on pause. Plus, CNBC’s Kate Rooney has the latest numbers on how the pandemic is affecting the largest swath of the nation’s workforce — Millennials and Generation Z.
Texas pauses reopening as coronavirus cases surge in southern states: CNBC After Hours
| Updated:
Related Content
APO
Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (25 June 2020)
Total confirmed: 5384 Total recovered: 1857 Deaths: 132 We have today discharged 34 patients from our various hospitals, bringing the number of those who have so far recovered to 1,857. We thank our healthcare workers for the good work.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
APO
Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (25th June 2020)
New cases: 19 Total confirmed cases: 960 Total active cases: 688 Total recovered: 260 Total number of tests conducted: 12118 Total deaths: 12Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa as at 24 June 2020
Test conducted - 1416894 Positive cases identified - 111796 Total recoveries - 56874 Total deaths - 2205 New cases - 5688Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.Media filesDownload logo
Videos
How COVID-19 is disrupting La Liga’s plans for Africa
The LaLiga Santander league restarted on the 11th June and increased its international viewing figures by more than 48 per cent on the first match day, in Africa there was a rise of over 73 per cent and in South Africa the increase amounted to more than 210 per cent. Marcos Pelegrin, Managing Director of La Liga South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more....
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
International News
The Rise Of Socially Conscious Investing
CNBC -
ESG is a catch-all term for investing strategies that consider a company’s environmental, social and governance factors. ESG investing is predicted to surge following the coronavirus pandemic and demonstrations over racial justice. Consumers and Wa
Energy, Environment & Climate Change
Botswana issues maiden power generation licences to private producers
Reuters -
GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana issued its first licences allowing three private companies to generate their own power which will mostly be destined...
Videos
AfCTA: Why Africa should look at a flexible integration model
The African Continental Free Trade Agreement was supposed to be operationalized on the 1st of July, 2020. But this has taken a backseat as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has grappled the world. In spite of this, why is it important for the continent to look at a flexible economic model? CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera spoke to Economist, Timothy Masiko for more on this.
Videos
Financial Derivatives on the outlook for Ghana’s cocoa sector
Ghana’s Cocoa Board says its plans to raise about $1.3 billion through a syndicate of banks is on course. This comes as the cocoa regulator launched a $600 million receivable-backed loan from various Development Financial Institutions. Damilola Akinbami, Head of Research at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for a focus on Ghana within Africa's cocoa industry....
Partner Content
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Trending Now
International News
Texas pauses reopening as coronavirus cases surge in southern states: CNBC After Hours
CNBC -
CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues sweeping through the U.S. On today’s show, CNBC’s Meg Tirrell breaks down how rising case counts have cause
Videos
How COVID-19 is disrupting La Liga’s plans for Africa
The LaLiga Santander league restarted on the 11th June and increased its international viewing figures by more than 48 per cent on the first match day, in Africa there was a rise of over 73 per cent and in South Africa the increase amounted to more than 210 per cent. Marcos Pelegrin, Managing Director of La Liga South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more....
Videos
Tax Ombud release findings of second systemic investigation against SARS
This week the South African Revenue Service tolled of the full extent of its problems by revealing a shortfall of almost R300 billion leaving the government with less money to spend at a time it’s most needed. And yet the people who pay this dwindling amount of tax are often disputing this every step of the way. How often and how serious are these dispute. Tax Ombud Professor Thabo Legwaila, CEO of the Tax Ombud joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Is SA ready to deal with a looming sovereign debt crisis?
A day after Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered his crucial supplementary budget speech, the markets are down, the rand dollar exchange is taking a hit and the economy looks bleak at best. So where to now? Arthur Kamp, Chief Economist at Sanlam Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -