Who Regulates What’s Posted Online?

Coronavirus – Côte d’Ivoire: COVID-19 Mobility Restrictions
Download logoThe current COVID-19 outbreak has affected global mobility in the form of various travel disruptions, restrictions and bans. On 16 March 2020, the Government of Côte d’Ivoire put in place a series of precautionary measures to contain the spread of the pandemic - including the closure of the country’s land, air and sea borders, the suspension of visa issuance at the airports for all incoming travellers, the shutdown of all training and educational establishments and
Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 26 June 2020
Test conducted - 1493104 Positive cases identified - 124590 Total recoveries - 64111 Total deaths - 2340 New cases - 6215Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Kenya: Distribution of cases by county as of 27 June 2020
Download logoNairobi is leading with 171 cases, followed by Mombasa with 37, Nakuru, 17, Kiambu 12, Busia 10, Uasin Gishu, 9, Kajiado 4, Migori 3, Kericho, 2, Machakos 2, Nandi, 2, Trans Nzoia, 2, Siaya, (1), Taita Taveta, (1), Kwale, (1), Kisumu, (1), Makueni, (1), Meru, (1), & Vihiga, (1).Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Coronavirus – Nigeria: More than 30,000 refugees flee violence in northwestern Nigeria in last two months alone
Download logoGrowing insecurity forces thousands, mainly women and children, to seek safety in neighbouring Niger. More than 30,000 Nigerian refugees have arrived in Niger's Maradi region during the past two months alone, tripling the number who have fled there since last year. They are fleeing growing insecurity and atrocities across north-western Nigeria most of it at the hands of armed gangs that rob, loot, rape and kill. The latest population movement was triggered by an extremely v
Police Unions And The Fight To Reform Law Enforcement
After the death of George Floyd in police custody, activists across the US have advocated for a fundamental shift in policing. One hurdle to any significant changes in many localities are police unions, which have significant power over policies that
JSE launches new sustainability segment
Green bonds, social bonds and sustainability bonds all to help with the Sustainable Development Goal commitments. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange announced this week that the Green Bond Segment will expand to a fully-fledged Sustainability Segment. The aim – provide a platform for companies to raise debt for green, social and sustainable initiatives. What does this mean? Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Update on Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine trial
It seems in South Africa this Covid-19 outbreak is going to get a lot worse before it gets better. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases is projecting that South Africa could come close to 408 000 coronavirus cases by the middle of next month. Right now it has over 118 000 positive Covid-19 cases with over 2000 deaths. On Wednesday the trials began and the first person was injected with a tested vaccine at Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg. The university called for 50 volunteers and they got 300. What’s happening? Dr Anthonet Koen, Principal Investigator joins CNBC Africa for more.
THE WEEKEND READ: Analysis– a budget long on words but short on detail.
Approaching the IMF and World Bank for assistance will rankle many within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and its alliance partners. Mr Mboweni found himself in the cross hairs in April when ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule and his alliance counterparts called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reject an approach to the IMF or World Bank for assistance in the fight against Covid-19 following comments by the finance minister.
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Who Regulates What’s Posted Online?
Both President Trump and the Department of Justice are calling for a reexamination of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The act was originally meant to curb pornography and illicit materials posted online, but except for Section 230, it
Cote d’Ivoire airline gets $24 million government boost
ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s national airline Air Cote d’Ivoire received 14 billion CFA francs ($24.09 million) from the government to keep...
Zimbabwe suspends stock exchange, mobile payments over ‘economic sabotage’
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe on Friday suspended trade on the stock exchange and mobile phone-based payments to address what President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s...
South Africa unlikely to sort out its debt in four years – Fitch.
We view the government's forecast of gross loan debt rising to 81.8% of GDP in FY21, much higher than the 65.6% in the original budget, as realistic. However, we believe its expectation that debt will peak at 87.4% in FY24 is optimistic. This would require sufficient fiscal consolidation to achieve a primary budget surplus in that year, which would be South Africa's first since 2008, towards the end of the commodity boom.
