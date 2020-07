Beijing has rushed to push through a new national security law in Hong Kong. Critics fear the legislation threatens civil liberties promised to the territory through July 1, 2047. The city’s special status with the U.S. also appears to be under threat, as U.S.-China tensions escalate over Beijing’s move to tighten its grip.

The central Chinese government passed a sweeping new security law for Hong Kong that took effect just hours before the 23rd anniversary of the city’s handover from the