Twitter was born in 2006 out of the remnants of a failed San Francisco Internet radio startup. Since then, it’s become a megaphone for the president, a tool for social change and a running log for recording our global history.

Twitter has removed an image tweeted by President Donald Trump for violating the company’s copyright policy.

Trump’s tweet showed a picture taken by Damon Winter for the New York Times in 2015. But the president had turned it into a meme with the words: “In reali