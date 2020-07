As violent clashes continue between law enforcement and protesters in Portland and around the country, debate is swirling around how police can cut back on lethal force. Some companies are stepping up to offer new high-tech tools like remote handcuffs for police to use instead of the more dangerous options like pepper spray, rubber bullets and flash grenades.

Human rights group Amnesty International analyzed 500 videos from protests from May 26 through June 5 and found 125 incidents of excessiv