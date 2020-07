Nobel laureate Paul Krugman says there is “mania” in the stock market as equities continue to rise. The New York Times columnist explains how job gains in May and June were a “blip,” adding policymakers tried to reopen the economy too soon. Krugman says he does not support additional stimulus checks or a universal basic income and claims the national debt is not near “a crisis point.”

