The launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule to the International Space Station on May 30th marked the first time that NASA astronauts took off from U.S. soil since 2011. The event also represented the first time a commercially designed and built spacecraft carried astronauts, an achievement that SpaceX and Boeing have vied for for years under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

» Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC

» Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision

»