CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines. On today’s show, tech is in focus. Just one day after the CEO’s testified before Congress, Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and Google all reported earnings. Plus, CNBC.com’s Pippa Stevens breaks down this week’s wild and speculative swings in Kodak stock.
Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google all report earnings: CNBC After Hours
Updated:
Partner Content
Brandcom
VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Brandcom
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Brandcom
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Brandcom
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Trending Now
International News
CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, tech is in focus. Just one day after the CEO's testified before Congress, Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and Google all reported earnings. Plus, CNBC.com's Pipp
Coronavirus
South Africa probes medical suppliers over COVID-19 tender allegations
Diko and her husband, king of the Bhaca people, have denied doing anything illegal. In a statement, they said a PPE contract awarded to Royal Bhaca Projects, a company linked to Diko’s husband, was cancelled before public funds were paid out.
News
Zimbabwe’s security forces clear streets ahead of planned protests
Activists have called for street rallies across the country on Friday over corruption in government and economic hardships. Soaring inflation has eroded salaries and pensions.
Insights
What would it take to postpone the U.S. presidential election?
“President Trump has absolutely no legal authority to delay the election,” said Joshua Douglas, a professor at the University of Kentucky and an election law expert.
Douglas noted that every presidential election since 1845 has gone forward as scheduled, even in the midst of wars and pandemics.
