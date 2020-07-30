International News

Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google all report earnings: CNBC After Hours

CNBC
CNBC

CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines. On today’s show, tech is in focus. Just one day after the CEO’s testified before Congress, Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and Google all reported earnings. Plus, CNBC.com’s Pippa Stevens breaks down this week’s wild and speculative swings in Kodak stock.


VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Coronavirus

South Africa probes medical suppliers over COVID-19 tender allegations

Diko and her husband, king of the Bhaca people, have denied doing anything illegal. In a statement, they said a PPE contract awarded to Royal Bhaca Projects, a company linked to Diko’s husband, was cancelled before public funds were paid out.
News

Zimbabwe’s security forces clear streets ahead of planned protests

Activists have called for street rallies across the country on Friday over corruption in government and economic hardships. Soaring inflation has eroded salaries and pensions.
Insights

What would it take to postpone the U.S. presidential election?

“President Trump has absolutely no legal authority to delay the election,” said Joshua Douglas, a professor at the University of Kentucky and an election law expert.

Douglas noted that every presidential election since 1845 has gone forward as scheduled, even in the midst of wars and pandemics.

