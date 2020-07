In response to the coronavirus recession, President Trump signed an executive order suspending new temporary work visas until 2021. The White House cited the need to preserve jobs amid the growing unemployment rate. However, experts warn that this decision could be detrimental to the American economy, especially for tech giants like Facebook, Google and Microsoft. Watch the video to find out how work visa bans could impact the jobs market in the United States.

» Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.