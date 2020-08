There are about 12,000 police departments patrolling jurisdictions across the United States. More than half of police vehicles driving through neighborhoods and cities are Fords. The second-largest U.S. automaker in terms of sales is also the biggest purveyor of police vehicles. In 2018, Ford’s share of police vehicle sales in the U.S. was 63 percent thanks to its immensely successful Police Interceptor lineup.

