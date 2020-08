As September draws closer, the entire United States is debating the best way to restart the school year in the new Covid-19 era. President Trump has pushed hard for reopening schools, citing other countries that have been able to resume classes as evidence the United States can too. Here’s what’s at stake for the economy and what steps the U.S. can take toward getting back to class.

» Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC

» Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelev