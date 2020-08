Michelle Meyer, Head of U.S. Economics at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, says the economy is entering a “healing phase” after the initial shock from the coronavirus pandemic. She explains how some inflation would be a good problem because it would reflect lower unemployment and higher purchasing power for consumers. Meyer says monetary and fiscal stimulus have helped drive the stock market higher while also boosting the real economy.

