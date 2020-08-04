Much of the internet is funded by advertising, with Facebook making more than 98% of its $70 billion revenues in 2019 from advertising. But as some of its largest advertisers boycott the platform — part of the #StopHateForProfit campaign that aims to stamp out harmful content — what impact will that have on social media in the long run? CNBC’…
Partner Content
Brandcom
Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Brandcom
VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Brandcom
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Brandcom
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Trending Now
International News
Why Microsoft Wants To Buy TikTok: CNBC After Hours
CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's Jordan Novet breaks down why TikTok, which has found itself at the center of a geopolitical conflict, would be an attractive acquisition target
International News
Brand boycott: what’s the future of ads on social? | CNBC Reports
CNBC -
Much of the internet is funded by advertising, with Facebook making more than 98% of its $70 billion revenues in 2019 from advertising. But as some of its largest advertisers boycott the platform — part of the #StopHateForProfit campaign that aims to stamp out harmful content — what impact will that have on social media in the long run? CNBC’s Lucy Handley reports. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Advertising #SocialMedia...
Financial
South Africa’s Denel ordered to pay outstanding salaries by Friday
Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Labour Court on Tuesday ordered state defence firm Denel to pay workers outstanding salaries for May, June...
Financial
South Africa’s mobile operator Cell C defaults on repayments on $184 mln bond
Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Blue Label Telecoms said on Tuesday that Cell C, in which it is the largest shareholder, had...
