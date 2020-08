CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines. On today’s show, CNBC.com’s Jordan Novet breaks down why TikTok, which has found itself at the center of a geopolitical conflict, would be an attractive acquisition target for enterprise giant Microsoft. Plus, CNBC’s Sharon Epperson explains how much money Americans say they need to retire during the coronavirus pandemic.

