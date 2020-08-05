Why Ford Is Betting Big On Its Bronco Revival

In 2020, amid a global pandemic, Ford finally launched its highly anticipated Bronco. First introduced in the mid 1960s, it had a tough, rugged image, and symbolized an adventurous lifestyle many Americans aspired to. It lasted about 3 decades, during which it endured a fuel crisis, and a changing U.S. car market that saw the rapid influx of highly successful imports that challenged American car companies. After it was discontinued, it remained a favorite vehicle for collectors and vintage car f